'Simplicity in Grandeur': Actor Rohit Roy, Director Mahua on 'Babasaheb' Musical

"As a woman, I feel I owe my freedom to Babasaheb, for he ensured the passage of those bills in the constitution that gave me space. I can stand at par with people around me, people consider me their equal," said Mahua Chauhan, director of 'Babasaheb', the grand musical on the life of BR Ambedkar, which is currently being showcased at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) in Delhi.

She, along with actor Rohit Roy who plays the titular role, squeezed out 15 minutes amidst the last-minute rehearsals that were underway.

"How do you play a role like Babasaheb Ambedkar in such a short span?" said Roy when asked about his first reaction after he was approached for the role, adding that he had initially refused to play the role.

Backed by the Delhi government, the musical portrays several key chapters of Ambedkar's life including his childhood, his struggles of being a 'Dalit' lawyer, his equation with Mahatma Gandhi, the Mahad Satyagraha of 1927 to allow untouchables to use water in a public tank and the formation of the Indian Constitution.