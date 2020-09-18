How Indian-Origin Booker 2020 Nominee ‘Let the Writing Guide Her’ 

One of the main characters in the novel has Alzheimer’s disease. And so I went into the research of this illness, looking mainly at the mainstream research, kind of what has been – what kind of studies have been done, what kind of medication do doctors use to treat this illness. And then I started looking at other things. I started looking at Ayurvedic treatments; at you know, Chinese medicine, and even functional medicine naturopathy, and homeopathy, and just to get a sense of what these different modalities offer in terms of healing. And not only that, but I looked at, um, the kind of psychological care required when looking after an Alzheimer’s patient. And not only the patient, but the caregiver. We don’t consider that the caregiver – when people are suffering from a degenerative neurological disease – that the caregivers often really suffer. And that it’s a massive struggle to look after someone who’s actually losing their memory. So that was a really interesting part of the research, and it actually really informed the way my characters ended up interacting with each other.