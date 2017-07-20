My Grandfather Would’ve Used Facebook and Twitter: Arun Gandhi

(This article was first published on 20 July 2017. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.)
Year 2011. I was working as a lecturer in London when I found myself face-to-face with the most challenging situations in my life. Bent on turning things around, I started reading stories of world leaders and how they faced personal and professional dilemmas to rise above the rest.
It was at this time that I came across a quote by Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”
To this day I cannot forget how quickly I scribbled it down on a drawing sheet and stuck it on the wall of my room. My life has never been the same again, and even now – while I am in India and pursuing my passion of writing novels – if ever I find myself stuck, all I have to do is revisit that quote and it changes my entire perspective on things.
Interestingly, Mahatma Gandhi’s principles are as relevant to life’s puniest problems as they are to solving global issues of hatred and violence.
And shedding new light on how these can – and must – be applied to today’s concerns is a book by his grandson, Arun Gandhi, titled, The Gift of Anger. Living in an apartheid-ridden South Africa of the early 90’s, young Arun often faced flak from white people – for not being white enough, and from black people – for not being black enough. These encounters left him mentally bruised, making him aggressive and angry all the time – until his parents left him with his grandfather at his iconic ashram in Wardha.
The book crystallises 10 spiritual lessons that young Arun learnt from his grandfather – and though, “none of his philosophy made sense (to me) at the time, it was wisdom with age,” he reveals to me in an email.
As I start reading the book, I realise that – much in the style of his grandfather – Arun does not use clever wordplay and complicated numbers to drive his message home. His language is simple and his ability to elucidate each life lesson with interesting (often delightful!) anecdotes makes the book extremely relevant.
Gandhiji’s philosophies were a product of his time – a time when there were no cell phones and social media – and as I read the book, I do stop to wonder if he would have used these mediums to influence public opinion.
He adds that social media gives us friends and followers, yet our connections are often flimsier than we realise.
True that, we say!
The Gift of Anger is as stimulating as it is thought-provoking, and all through the book, Arun implores his readers to find out what matters to them and stand up for it. “Bapuji didn’t care about party politics or always needing to be right. He…tested new ideas every day and constantly questioned those he held dear,” Arun says in the book, chastising people who ‘like’ and ‘follow’ each other without a thought – especially politicians.
His assertion prompts me to ask him my next question –
Is it possible to build a political system that is based on the Gandhian principles of truth and honesty?
It is not impossible, but not too easy, either – or that is what I gather from his response and I quote him here:
To some, the book may sound overly simplistic in its approach – for how could nonviolence, kindness, love, truth, compassion and peace be a solution to complicated problems of terrorism and ISIS, for instance?
However, Arun’s answer remains an emphatic ‘Yes’.
Thought-provoking, like I said!
(Vani has worked as a business journalist and is the author of ‘The Recession Groom’. She can be reached @Vani_Author)
Published: 20 Jul 2017,04:51 PM IST