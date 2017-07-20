My Grandfather Would’ve Used Facebook and Twitter: Arun Gandhi

(This article was first published on 20 July 2017. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.)

Year 2011. I was working as a lecturer in London when I found myself face-to-face with the most challenging situations in my life. Bent on turning things around, I started reading stories of world leaders and how they faced personal and professional dilemmas to rise above the rest.

It was at this time that I came across a quote by Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

To this day I cannot forget how quickly I scribbled it down on a drawing sheet and stuck it on the wall of my room. My life has never been the same again, and even now – while I am in India and pursuing my passion of writing novels – if ever I find myself stuck, all I have to do is revisit that quote and it changes my entire perspective on things.