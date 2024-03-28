Black Saturday 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Observe the Day

Black Saturday 2024: Black Saturday is a public holiday in the Philippines and it’s a day of mourning, reflection, and anticipation. It’s the final day of Holy Week, Lent, and the Easter Triduum.

One should note that Black Saturday 2024 will be observed on 30 March, by Christians across the globe. It is a very important day for the Christian community because they start preparing for Easter Sunday, observed a day later. Black Saturday is also known as Holy Saturday by many people.