Bank Holidays in April 2021: Check the Full List Here
There are fifteen bank holidays in the month of April 2021 including Saturdays and Sundays.
The Quint
Lifestyle
Published:
Bank holidays in April 2021. This is a list of all bank holidays in the month of April2021. | (Photo: iStock)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded a list of Bank holidays on its official website: https://www.rbi.org.in/. As per that list, there are fifteen bank holidays in the month of April 2021 including Saturdays and Sundays.
India being diverse country celebrates multiple festivals. Different regions and states have their own festivals, which they celebrate. So, keeping that in mind, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.
List of Bank Holidays in April 2021
1 April - Thursday - Odisha Day/closing of annual accounts of banks
2 April - Friday - Good Friday
4 April - Sunday - Easter
5 April - Monday - Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti
6 April - Tuesday - Legislative Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu
10 April - Second Saturday
11 April - Sunday
13 April - Tuesday - Ugadi, Telugu New Year, Bohag Bihu, Gudi Padwa, Vaishakh, Biju Festival
14 April - Wednesday - Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti, Birthday of Ashoka the Great, Tamil New Year, Maha Vishuba Sankranti, Bohag Bihu
15 April - Thursday - Himachal Day, Vishu, Bengali New Year, Sirhul