Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes: Images, Messages, Greetings & WhatsApp Status

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes and Images: Check out the messages, greetings and WhatsApp status.
(Photo: iStock)
Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes: With Christmas almost around the corner, people are over the moon to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. This year Christmas falls on Sunday, 25 December 2022. Christmas is observed by people with enthusiasm and grandeur around the world especially Christians to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.
Every year, people are excited about the Christmas celebrations, especially Santa Claus who brings gifts, toys, and exciting prizes for Kids. Adults express their excitement about Christmas by sharing loving wishes, greetings, messages with their friends & family.
Let us find out the Christmas 2022 wishes, images, messages and greetings to share as WhatsApp status below.
Christmas is the only time of year when it is OK to eat sweets out of socks while sitting in front of a dead tree. Ha Ha Ha !!! Merry Christmas.
They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart but some cash and gift won't hurt my dear friend. He He He!!! Merry Christmas 2022.
May this Christmas our sweet Santa fulfil all your wishes and bring loads of happiness for you and your family. Merry Christmas 2022.
I wish you large happiness and small bills this Christmas. May you shine like Christmas bells. Happy Christmas To Your Pal.
Christmas is a gesture that we should spend good time with our loved ones and spend some good time. Merry Christmas 2022.
Christmas is here and so is the happiness. Let us welcome this festival and thank Jesus Christ for countless blessings of life. Merry Christmas 2022.
Do not be hard as a cookie, instead be as sweet as a Christmas candy. Merry Christmas Friends.
I told Santa to bring happiness, prosperity, good luck, and charm for you. Merry Christmas.
Santa is not just a character, it is an emotion that makes us realize even small things matter and make you happy. Let's cherish this feeling forever and value each other. Merry Christmas 2022.
