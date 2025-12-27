Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Art and culture  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast| Reading Ghalib’s ‘Koi Umeed Bar Nahin Aati’

Urdunama Podcast| Reading Ghalib’s ‘Koi Umeed Bar Nahin Aati’

A close reading of Ghalib’s ‘Koi Umeed Bar Nahin Aati’, where ego, failure, and self-awareness collide.

Fabeha Syed
Art and Culture
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed turns to Mirza Ghalib’s ‘Koi Umeed Bar Nahin Aati’</p></div>
i

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed turns to Mirza Ghalib’s ‘Koi Umeed Bar Nahin Aati’

Photo: The Quint

advertisement

Mirza Asadullah Beg Khan, better known as Mirza Ghalib, continues to loom large over Urdu poetry because of his rare ability to say the most complicated things with disarming clarity. His verses do not tidy up emotion or offer easy consolation; instead, they linger in uncertainty, contradiction, and self-scrutiny. It is this quality that makes Ghalib feel endlessly contemporary.

Also ReadPodcast | From Ghalib to Badayuni, Here Are Some Gems on the Beauty of 'Izhaar'

In this episode of Urdunama, host Fabeha Syed turns to one of Ghalib’s most well-known ghazals, ‘Koi Umeed Bar Nahin Aati’, to enter the poet’s inner world.

The reading reveals a voice that is acutely aware of its own failures and limitations, sometimes even indulgent of them, but never unaware. Ghalib’s ego is not something he hides or defends; it is something he examines, almost clinically, as part of being human.

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast | What Poetry Teaches Us About Ghaib

The ghazal is not merely about disappointment, but about the clarity that comes from recognising one’s own contradictions and desires. Ghalib does not seek redemption in denial; he finds meaning in acknowledgement.

This episode builds on Urdunama’s earlier conversation on Ghalib, where Dr Maaz Bin Bilal unpacked ‘Ye na thi hamari qismat ke visaal-e-yaar hota’.

Also ReadFrom Agra to Balli Maran, Tracing the Journey of Mirza Ghalib

Tune in.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT