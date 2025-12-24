Urdunama Podcast | What Poetry Teaches Us About Ghaib

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Art and culture  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | What Poetry Teaches Us About Ghaib

Fabeha Syed
Art and Culture
Photo: The Quint

There is a word that carries both comfort and unease in equal measure: ghaib.

It refers to what is hidden, unseen, unknowable—the parts of life that remain beyond our grasp no matter how hard we try to understand them. In a world obsessed with certainty, answers, and control, ghaib asks us to sit with ambiguity instead.

This week in Urdunama, we explore ghaib, the hidden, the unsaid, the unknowable. Through Ghalib’s mysticism, Chakbast’s charged hope, and Ahmad Salman’s quiet intimacy, these poems show how the unseen continues to guide thought, emotion, and belief. Tune in.

