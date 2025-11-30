Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Art and culture  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | Dharmendra – Ek Pur-Kashish, Shaista-Mizaj Fankaar

Urdunama Podcast | Dharmendra – Ek Pur-Kashish, Shaista-Mizaj Fankaar

From small-town dreamer to beloved star, Dharmendra’s career shines with charm, warmth, and cinematic legacy.

Fabeha Syed
Art and Culture
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed pays tribute to the legendary actor Dharmendra.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed pays tribute to the legendary actor Dharmendra. 

Photo: The Quint

advertisement

In this week’s Urdunama, we revisit Dharmendra, not just as Bollywood’s beloved “He-Man," but as a man shaped by two defining qualities embedded in the Urdu description of him: pur-kashish (irresistibly charming) and shaista-mizaaj (gracious in temperament).

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast | Tasalli: Where Grief Meets Gentle Healing

Born in the quiet fields of Punjab, Dharam Singh Deol grew into the icon we now know simply as Dharmendra, a name that holds decades of cinematic history. His journey from a small-town dreamer to a towering figure in Hindi cinema is nothing short of remarkable. With over 300 films to his name, he crafted a career that spanned action, romance, drama, and comedy with an ease few could match.

His charm wasn’t loud; it was understated, confident, and magnetic in a way only pur-kashish can be. And his gentle nature, his shaista-mizaaj, made him not just admired but deeply loved by colleagues, audiences, and generations of fans.

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast | Sannata in Urdu Poetry: When Silence Speaks Louder Than Words

Join us in this brief tribute to a star whose charisma outlived trends and whose gentleness left an imprint beyond the screen.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT