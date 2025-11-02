Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Art and culture  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | Sannata in Urdu Poetry: When Silence Speaks Louder Than Words

Urdunama Podcast | Sannata in Urdu Poetry: When Silence Speaks Louder Than Words

In Urdu poetry, sannata is not merely silence.

Fabeha Syed
Art and Culture
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about the word 'Sannata'</p></div>
i

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about the word 'Sannata'

Photo: The Quint

advertisement

In Urdu poetry, sannata is not merely silence. It is the stillness where everything stops, a pause so deep that it begins to echo. This silence isn’t empty; it carries weight, memory, and emotion. It is the sound of what remains unsaid.

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast | Chain and Bechaini: The Space Between Rest and Restlessness

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores how poets like Gulzar, Ameer Qazalbash, Abbas Tabish, and Manmohan Shukla ‘Talkh’ have turned sannata into a living emotion. For Gulzar, sannata arrives quietly, filled with the fear of losing someone, the hush that follows love’s trembling uncertainty.

Ameer Qazalbash paints it as the silence after tragedy, when words refuse to come. Abbas Tabish sees sannata as the emotional distance between two hearts that once spoke easily, while in Talkh’s verse, it becomes deeply personal, a silence so heavy it erases the self.

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast | In the Glow of ‘Roshni’, Every Poem Finds Clarity

Tune in to Urdunama and listen to how silence finds its voice in poetry.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT