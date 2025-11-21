Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Art and culture  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | Tasalli: Where Grief Meets Gentle Healing

Urdunama Podcast | Tasalli: Where Grief Meets Gentle Healing

There are words that don’t just describe feelings, they hold them. Tasalli is one such word.

Fabeha Syed
Art and Culture
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about the word 'Tasalli'</p></div>
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about the word 'Tasalli'

Photo: The Quint

There are words that don’t just describe feelings, they hold them. Tasalli is one such word. Soft yet steady, it carries the weight of comfort, reassurance, and emotional anchoring. In Urdu, tasalli isn’t merely consolation; it is the tender space where the heart is allowed to breathe again.

It is what washes over you when someone listens without judgment, when pain is shared without being fixed, and when silence becomes a sanctuary rather than a void. Tasalli is not loud or elaborate, it is the warmth of presence, the reassurance of being understood, the quiet permission to feel.

Urdu poets have always turned to tasalli to articulate the emotional terrain of grief, longing, and healing. For Aarzoo Lakhnavi, tasalli becomes the room one needs to process sorrow, to let tears fall freely and allow the heart to settle instead of forcing it into premature stillness. His verses recognize that healing requires space, time, and softness.

This episode invites you into that soft, necessary space where emotions are not rushed, dismissed, or minimized. Where you can sit with your heart, let it speak, let it ache, and let it settle. You will walk alongside poets who have carried centuries of longing and consolation in their lines, and you may find echoes of yourself in their verses.

