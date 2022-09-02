'Bitter & Beautiful': Mary Roy, Immortalised by an SC Case & Daughter Arundhati

“My mother broke me and made me and broke me and made me, and she still does," Man Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy had observed in an interview with the BBC in 2017.

Mary Roy, an esteemed humanitarian and educationist who became famous for her legal pursuit to ensure equal rights for Syrian Christian women in their ancestral property, passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday, 1 September.

The women's rights activist is immortalised in her daughter's acclaimed novel, The God of Small Things, as 'Ammu,' a willful, rebellious, divorced mother.

However, she is best known for 'The Mary Roy Case' – her milestone legal battle that secured equal rights for women in the inheritance of ancestral property of the Syrian Christian families in Kerala.