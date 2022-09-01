ADVERTISEMENT

Educator-Activist Mary Roy, Mother of Author Arundhati Roy, Passes Away at 89

Roy's efforts had led to Syrian Christian women having equal share in their ancestral property.

i

Educator and women's rights activist Mary Roy, whose efforts led to equal rights to ancestral property being granted to Syrian Christian women, died on Thursday, 1 September, at the age of 89.

Roy was the mother of noted author and Booker Prize awardee Arundhati Roy.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

