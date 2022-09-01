ADVERTISEMENT
Educator-Activist Mary Roy, Mother of Author Arundhati Roy, Passes Away at 89
Roy's efforts had led to Syrian women having equal share in their ancestral property.
Educator and women's rights activist Mary Roy, whose efforts led to equal rights to ancestral property being granted to Syrian Christian women, died on Thursday, 1 September, at the age of 89.
Roy was the mother of noted author and Booker Prize awardee Arundhati Roy.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Arundhati Roy Mary Roy
