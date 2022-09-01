Educator-Activist Mary Roy, Mother of Author Arundhati Roy, Passes Away at 89

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Educator-Activist Mary Roy, Mother of Author Arundhati Roy, Passes Away at 89

Roy's efforts had led to Syrian women having equal share in their ancestral property.
Mary Roy with her daughter Arundhati Roy.

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/India Art Fair)

Educator and women's rights activist Mary Roy, whose efforts led to equal rights to ancestral property being granted to Syrian Christian women, died on Thursday, 1 September, at the age of 89.

Roy was the mother of noted author and Booker Prize awardee Arundhati Roy.

