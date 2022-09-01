Educator-Activist Mary Roy, Mother of Author Arundhati Roy, Passes Away at 89

Mary Roy with her daughter Arundhati Roy.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/India Art Fair)
Educator and women's rights activist Mary Roy, whose efforts led to equal rights to ancestral property being granted to Syrian Christian women, died on Thursday, 1 September, at the age of 89.
Roy was the mother of noted author and Booker Prize awardee Arundhati Roy.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
