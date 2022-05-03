Ladlapur Dargah: A Shrine Upholds Hindu-Muslim Unity in Karnataka

Every year, on the first Thursday after the first full moon following Ugadi, the five-day long Gandhotsava is celebrated.

The festival has a ritual where an offering of coconut is placed on a metal pot, kalasha, with a large mouth. The Lingayats hold the kalasha. The Muslims continue to offer prayers at the shrine and maintain the dargah.

Inside the dargah, five Kalashas representing the five tenets of Islam, a trident, and silver horses representing the Hindu deity Hirodeshwara are kept.

At the bottom of the hill is a temple for Hirodeshwara.