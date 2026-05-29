Hauz Khaz, Mehrauli, Burari, Dhaka: The Villages That Delhi Swallowed Up

The cost of this expansion was not always recorded in official histories. Land acquisition files could list acreage and compensation. Archaeological reports could identify protected monuments. Planning documents could draw roads and housing schemes. But they rarely captured the full social life of the villages being altered.

The loss was not only the disappearance of houses or fields. It was the weakening of relationships between people and place. It was the transformation of common land into state property, cultivated land into planned colony, village path into avenue, and inherited landscape into real estate.

Delhi still carries traces of these villages. Their names survive in neighbourhoods, metro stations, markets, urban villages, police stations, roads and revenue records. Some remain visible in dense settlement pockets surrounded by planned colonies. Others exist mainly through memory and archival fragments.

The city’s monuments often appear timeless, while the villages that lived beside them are treated as temporary. That distinction was produced by planning, heritage policy and power. It was not inevitable.

To understand Delhi fully, its villages cannot be seen as leftovers or interruptions in the city’s story. They were part of the structure on which the capital was built. They supplied land for empire, space for refugees, labour for construction, soldiers for war and continuity through centuries of political change.

Delhi did not merely expand around villages. In many places, it expanded through them.

The capital’s grand buildings, ceremonial roads, preserved ruins and planned neighbourhoods stand on a landscape shaped by rural worlds that were repeatedly asked to yield land, labour and memory. Their role remains central to the making of Delhi, even when the city’s official history leaves them at the margins.

(Puneet Singh Singhal is a Disability Inclusion & Climate Justice Advocate, Co-founder of Billion Strong and Founder/Curator of the Green Disability & Dilli Dehat Project. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)