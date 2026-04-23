Iran-Israel History: When Persians Helped Rebuild Jerusalem

Cyrus (580-529 BC) was the first Achaemenian Emperor and historians have praised him to the skies. He founded Persia by uniting the two original Iranian tribes—the Medes and the Persians.

Under him, Persia’s land area grew at a sizzling rate. He never “conquered”—just intervened to “liberate” nations from slavery. That made him the darling of the masses. After liberating Asia Minor, his “Look East” policy added Drangiana, Arachosia, Margiana, Bactria, and Jaxartes to the Persian crown.

With no more nomadic tribes to be freed in the east, he formulated the “Look West” policy and attacked Babylon and Egypt. His social model was tempered by his tolerant, secular and generous nature. He respected the religious beliefs and cultural traditions of other races. These qualities earned him the respect of all the people over whom he ruled and entrenched him firmly on the throne.

In Jewish scripture, Cyrus is not merely remembered, he is revered. In the Hebrew Bible, he is called “the anointed of the Lord.” A Persian king, a Zoroastrian by faith, was seen as an instrument of divine will.