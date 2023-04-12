Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Speech and Essay Ideas in English for School Children

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated annually on 14 April to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a hero who spent his entire life working for the betterment of the untouchables, women, and labourers.

Dr B R Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 and his birthday is observed as a national holiday in many parts of the country.

In addition to drafting the nation's Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar played a key role in establishing India's Reserve Bank of India. As an economist, social reformer, and lawyer, he was the driving force behind one of India's most significant movements, the Dalit Buddhist Movement.

Let us read about some Ambedkar Jayanti speech and essay ideas for children below.