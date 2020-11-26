Airtel Delhi Half Marathon: Running in The New Normal

This time, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is being conducted in keeping with pandemic restrictions. The event is being held on Nov 29 and will see the participation of top runners from across the world. The organisers have created a secure bio-bubble to protect the elite runners from the coronavirus.

This year, general public will not be joining the elite runners. They can instead run from wherever they are. All they have to do is register, choose their race category and download the ADHM app. They can then complete their chosen distance from wherever they are between Nov 25 and 29.

