Acne Scars: Home remedies to Get Rid of Acne Spots

Nutmeg has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. You can use nutmeg to make a paste with milk or water and apply it to acne scars. You can also mix nutmeg, and cinnamon powder, and mix it with honey to form a paste and apply it on your face Let it sit for some time, and then rinse it off with cold water. It will help manage acne and reduce acne scars.

Rosehip is rich in vitamin C thus it will help in dealing with acne scars. Rosehip seed oil is a compound used in cosmetics to reduce skin scarring. It contains a high level of essential fatty and unsaturated fatty acids that penetrate the skin and deal with acne scars. You can apply the rosehip seed oil directly on the scar marks.

Honey is used for numerous medicinal purposes like burns, wounds, and herpes. Research proves that honey speeds up wound healing and reduces the risk of scarring. You can apply honey directly to help with wound clearing and wound cleansing. It works due to its antibacterial properties that help fight infections and reduce the appearance of acne scars.

Aloe vera works in a similar way to honey in the healing process. Research proves that applying aloe vera directly to wounds reduces inflammation and scar tissue size. You can buy aloe vera gels at drugstores or grow a plant at home. Cut into the leaves and apply the sticky gel directly to the skin.