Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20198 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Naturally

8 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Naturally

Here are a few home remedies that will help you get rid of dark circles, wrinkles, puffiness, etc
Shivangani Singh
Lifestyle
Published:

home remedies for dark circles

|

(Image: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>home remedies for dark circles</p></div>

Dark circles are quite normal these days and people do not like the way their eyes appear. Sometimes, even makeup and a proper diet cannot help you get rid of the brown, black dark circles. Dark circles under your lower eyelids are also known as periorbital hyperpigmentation (POH) and they may appear as shades of brown, blue, black, or purple.

Fatigue is believed to be one of the common reasons for dark circles under your eyes but there are various other reasons like octo hypotensive drugs, over-sun exposure, allergies, eyestrain, dehydration, anemia, etc.

Also ReadAcne Scars: Home remedies to Get Rid of Acne Spots

How Can I Remove Dark Circles Naturally?

  1. You can apply a cold compress to the skin under your eyes for 20 minutes but make sure to not use the ice pack directly since the eyes near the eyes are delicate.

  2. Get proper sleep since lack of sleep and fatigue can cause dark circles.

  3. Stay hydrated by drinking more water and also try adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet

  4. You can also try this method while sleeping- elevate your head with an extra pillow or rolled-up blanket while sleeping

  5. You can also place chilled, soaked black or green tea bags over your eyes for 10–20 minutes to reduce the puffiness and color

  6. Apply eye creams though there is no surety if it will work, you can consult a doctor to get prescribed eye creams.

  7. There are various chemical peels available in the market that helps reduce pigmentation.

  8. You can also use coconut oil or almond oil to massage the area near your skin which will help reduce puffiness and dark circles.

Also ReadMonsoon Skincare Remedies: Tips To Take Care Of Skin in Monsoon

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT