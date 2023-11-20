5 Indoor Plants For Winter & How To Take Care Of Them

Indoor Plants For Winter
Plants add more life, color, and beauty to our house thus we can add more plants in our home to make the space more vibrant. Home is our safe space that keeps us sane and helps us rest and rejuvenate and adding plants to the corners can refresh our mood and help us thrive mentally. But it is not easy to maintain plants, especially inside the house that too when it is winter. Thus, today we will provide you with a list of plants that can be kept indoors and need minimal care and maintenance.
These plants have one thing in common, they will adapt to the dry and cold weather thus they can be planted during winter as well. You only need to remember that each plant is unique in its needs, and the most adaptable ones will grow in a wide range of conditions. Just supply the basics of light, warmth, good watering practices, and increased humidity to help them grow beautifully over the winter months.
The orchid is an elegant member of the flower kingdom and is most often available for sale in a variety of species like Phalaenopsis and Dendrobium. They both come in a range of colors. Considering how beautiful they look, one might assume that orchids would be difficult plants to take care of, but they are actually quite easy and can be excellent indoor plants for the winter. They thrive and bloom in bright, indirect light and temperatures between 50 and 90 degrees. They require water only once a week and also help boost your room’s humidity to between 40% and 70%.
The snake plant has sword-like, patterned leaves and they are native of tropical West Africa. They are available in varieties ranging from short to tall, with different combinations of stripes and mottling of white, cream, green, and yellow on the leaves. It is a great addition to the home because it requires very little care and is tolerant of household conditions at any time of year.
A snake plant can grow in almost any amount of light, in 70- to 90-degree temperatures, and does not need frequent watering.
The jade plant is a perfect indoor plant for the winter since it is a succulent shrub native to Africa and can grow up to six feet tall. Jade’s oval, fleshy leaves and branching habit resemble a small tree making it an attractive addition to a room.
This plant needs at least six hours of bright light to grow beautifully out of the direct sun’s rays. Normal household temperatures of 65 to 75 degrees and 30% to 50% humidity work perfectly for this plant. Moist but never soggy soil works best for Jade plants. It should have an excellent draining potting mix so that it does not retain excess water.
The beautiful Pothos are one of the easiest plants to grow and maintain in the house in any season of the year. It comes in many variegated forms and colors- yellow, white, or light green patterns on its heart-shaped, pointed leaves. Pothos naturally grow up to 40 feet long in the wild and with support, they can reach up to 20 to 30 feet in length indoors.
The beautiful variegation of pothos will become all green if not exposed to enough light. Pothos need medium to bright indirect light and average household temperatures to be at their best. It needs water when the soil is dry and although it is tolerant of low household humidity, pothos prefer a more humid environment thus making bathrooms and kitchens the best place for them.
Aglaonemas, known as the Chinese evergreens come in various delightful colors and that has become a reason for their popularity among other low-maintenance indoor plants. The plant has oval leaves that shine with green, red, pink, silver, or white patterns and brighten up a room.
Light-colored aglaonemas need bright, indirect light, but darker-leaved ones can grow in moderate light away from the window. These plants prefer warmth, 70 degrees or above, and high humidity. You can keep them in rooms with higher humidity, like the kitchen or bathroom. The plant might need water when the soil dries out but make sure that the water drains completely out of the pot.
