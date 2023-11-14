7 Health Benefits Of Green Peas

1. Peas contain beneficial nutrients carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin which protect your eyes from chronic diseases, such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Lutein and zeaxanthin in peas act as filters from harmful blue light, which leads to cataracts and macular degeneration.

2. Peas are high in coumetarol, a nutrient that plays a key role in protecting against stomach cancer. Daily intake of peas helps in lowering the risk of stomach cancer by 50%. Peas are also rich in fiber which helps move food through your gut for easier digestion.

3. Peas are packed with antioxidants, which help build your immune system. Vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, catechin, and epicatechin contained in peas are responsible for peas' antioxidant properties. Peas also contain anti-inflammatory nutrients which are associated with lowering the risk of inflammatory conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis. These nutrients include vitamin A, vitamin B, coumetarol, ferulic, caffeic acid, catechin, epicatechin, pisumsaponins I and II, and pisomosides A and B.

4. Peas are packed with fiber and protein, which help in regulating the way you digest starches. The protein and fiber in peas help slow the breakdown of carbohydrates and help control your blood sugar. Since peas have a low glycemic index, you are less likely to have sudden spikes in blood sugar after eating them.

5. Peas are a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These acids help to reduce oxidation and inflammation and prevent plaques from forming. Inflammation and stress are caused by free radicals which further contribute to plaque formation along blood vessel walls. In addition, magnesium, potassium, and other minerals found in peas can lower your risk of high blood pressure.

6. Green peas have a high fiber content that helps you manage weight. Pea fiber increases the duration of satiety and helps weight management by cutting down on overall calorie intake. Green peas also help manage blood glucose levels due to their high fiber content and low glycemic index. The green peas diet helps manage type 2 diabetes.

7. Peas are a rich source of folate, which is one of the essential nutrients during pregnancy. It contributes to the healthy development of the child’s brain and spinal cord. The consumption of folate through peas helps develop neural tube development by increasing the production of red blood cells, which benefits the brain and the spinal cord of the baby.