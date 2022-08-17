20 Best Krishna Janmashtami Ideas To Celebrate the Festival at Home

1. Dress up as Lord Krishna: If you have a younger brother or child at home, you can dress him up as Lord Krishna on the auspicious occasion. The dress-up items for the festival are easily available in the markets. A yellow dhoti, a chunni, some jewellery, and some hair accessories, along with a peacock feather, and flute will do the work.

2. Dress up as Radha: You can dress up a small girl as Radha because Krishna without Radha is always incomplete. Dress her up in a colourful lehenga with some jewellery like bangles, a necklace, a pair of earrings, and a little crown.

3. Krishna Jhula: Janmashtami is incomplete without a Jhula for the little Krishna. This Janmashtami instead of buying one, try customizing a Jhula with your own hands. You can watch a few videos on the internet as well.

4. Prepare sweet dishes: A sweet dish as a prasad is mandatory on special occasions and Hindu festivals are incomplete without it. On the occasion of Janmashtami, you can prepare kheer and top it up with some fruits as well.

5. Decorate Krishna's flute: You can also ask your children or younger siblings to come together and decorate a small flute for Lord Krishna because Krishna is known for playing melodious tunes. You can use peacock feathers and other quirky accessories, as per your preference.