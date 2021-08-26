Here Are 15 Inspiring Quotes by Mother Teresa on Her Birth Anniversary
This year, the world is celebrating the 111th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa.
The Quint
Lifestyle
Published:
Here are some quotes by Mother Teresa. Image used for representational purposes.
|
(Photo: Reuters)
Noble laureate Mother Teresa, is known for her dedication towards the upliftment of the poorest of the poor. She founded 'The Missionaries of Charity' an organisation dedicated to charitable work in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in the year 1950. According to the website of Noble Prize, "its primary task was to love and care for those persons nobody was prepared to look after".
Mother Teresa was born on 26 August 1910, in Skopje, Macedonia. She left her home to join Sisters of Loreto, an Irish community of nuns with missions in India, when she was 18 years old. Later, she was sent to India, where she took her initial vows as a nun, on 24 May 1931.
This year, the world is celebrating her 111th birth anniversary. In this article, we have curated some inspiring quotes by Mother Teresa.
15 Inspiring Quote by Mother Teresa
“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”
Mother Theresa
“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.”
Mother Teresa
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.”
Mother Teresa
“The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved.”
Mother Teresa
“If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”
Mother Teresa
“Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God's kindness: Kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile.”
Mother Teresa
“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.”
Mother Teresa
“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”
Mother Teresa
“The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread.”
Mother Teresa
“If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.”
Mother Teresa
“I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.”
Mother Teresa
“Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.”
Mother Teresa
“A life not lived for others is not a life.”
Mother Teresa
“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”
Mother Teresa
“If you judge people, you have no time to love them.”
Mother Teresa
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)