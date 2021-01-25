West Bengal TET Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education(WBBPE) has released the admit card of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2017. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards from WBBPE’s official website(s) http://www.wbbpe.org/ or http://wbbprimaryeducation.org/.

The official notice reads, “This is to notify for all concerned that the valid applicants for TET-2017, to be conducted by WBBPE all over West Bengal from 01:00 p.m. of 31/01/2021”.