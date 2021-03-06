WBPSC SI Result Declared; Here’s How to Check It

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Thursday, 4 March, declared the result of ‘Examination for Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service.’ Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on commission’s official website: https://wbpsc.gov.in/.
Direct link to download WBPSC SI list of qualified candidates.
Candidates who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for the interview. A total of 3,024 candidates have qualified for the interview.
The official notice mentions: “For tie-break in cases where equal aggregate marks have been obtained by more than one candidates precedence has been allowed to a candidate obtaining higher marks in the Personality Test. If the tie still persists, precedence has been allowed to a candidates senior in age.”
