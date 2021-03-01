UPSC Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins for 89 Vacancies
Candidates applying to any of the posts are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25.
UPSC has invited application for recruitment at multiple posts. Image used for representational purposes only. | (Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to multiple posts. The vacancies available are for the posts of Public Prosecutor, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), and other Economic officer.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/. The last date to apply is 18 March 2021.
How to Apply
The candidates who wish to apply for these posts are to fill the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) on the commission’s website.
Visit UPSC’s website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.
Click on ‘Recruitment’ and then on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA)’ under it.
Click on ‘Apply Now’ against the post you wish to apply for.
Read all the instructions.
Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill in all the required details.
Log in using your registered ID.
Key in all the relevant details and upload the required documents.