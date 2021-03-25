TISSNET 2021 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) on Thursday, 25 March, declared the result of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at TISS’ official website: tiss.edu.
The TISSNET 2021 exam was conducted on 20 February 2021.
Candidates shortlisted in the TISSNET exam will have to appear for ‘Programme Aptitude Test’ and ‘Online Personal Interview’ (TISSPAT and OPI). Dates for the same are yet to be announced. TISSPAT is a 45-minute-long test conducted for individual programmes.
The TISSNET entrance exam was conducted for admission to around 50 Masters Degree programmes at its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campuses. It is a computer-based test with 100 objective multiple-choice questions (MCQ).
Published: 25 Mar 2021,04:08 PM IST