UPTET Result 2021 Expected to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check

UPTET 2021 result can be checked on updeled.gov.in
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is expected to declare the result of Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on Friday, 8 April.
Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced by the end of February, but were delayed due to state Assembly elections, reported Carreers360.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check your UPTET result.
Visit the official website of UPTET: updeled.gov.in
Click on UPTET result link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your UPTET registered credentials and login
Your UPTET 2021 result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
Final answer key for the same was released on Thursday, 7 April. It is prepared after rectification of provisional/primary answer key, which was released on 27 January 2022. The final answer key can also be downloaded form the official website.
UPTET results are prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
This year, around 21.65 lakh candidates registered to appear for UPTET exam, reported Careers360. Out of which around 10.73 lakh candidates appeared for UPTET primary level exam, and around 7.48 lakh sat for UPTET upper primary level exam, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about UPTET and other exams.
