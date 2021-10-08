UPTET 2021: Registration Process Begins, Exam to be Conducted on 28 November

Apply for UPTET 2021 on updeled.gov.in
(Photo: The Quint)
UPTET 2021: Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, has commenced the application process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the website: updeled.gov.in.
Visit the official website: updeled.gov.in.
Go to 'UPTET Candidate Services' on the homepage and click on 'UPTET Registration'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'Candidate Registration'.
Read the instructions carefully and proceed.
Fill up personal details and register.
Verify Registration and Fill Qualification and Exam Details.
Pay the application fee.
Upload the required documents.
Download and print the final application form for future reference
The UPTET examination is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021. It will be conducted in two shifts. i.e. from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and 02:30 pm to 5 pm. Admit card for the same will be released on the official website on 17 November, reported Scroll.in.
Earlier, UPTET exam was scheduled to be conducted on 25 July 2021. However, it was postponed in the view of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India.
UPTET is an eligibility exam conducted for the recruitment of teachers in state government-run primary and upper-primary schools.