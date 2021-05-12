Amid COVID Surge, UP Govt Postpones UPTET 2021

UPTET 2021 will be conducted on 25 July. Image used for representation purpose
The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday, 11 May, announced the decision of postponing the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam. Along with that, the state government also postponed the release of notification of UPTET, which was scheduled on 11 May 2021.
The online registration for UPTET was scheduled to commence from 18 May, and go on till till 1 June 2021. However, it has been deferred till further notice.
The decision of postponement has been taken in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
The new date for UPTET will be announced later by Exam regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
UPTET is an eligibility test conducted for the recruitment of teachers in state government-run primary and upper-primary schools.
Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 11 May, reported a total of 20,463 new COVID-19 cases, and 306 deaths in 24 hours.
Whereas, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday morning, 12 May, India reported 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases and 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours.
