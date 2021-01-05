UPSC Releases Civil Services Exam 2019 Reserved Candidate List

The commission recently also released the Civil Services Main Examination 2020 Admit Cards on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Prelims Exam and successfully submitted the detailed application form can download their UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card from upsc.gov.in.

UPSC civil services main exam will be held on 8, 9, 10 , 16 and 17 January 2021. UPSC had conducted its preliminary exam on 4 October and its result was declared on 24 October.