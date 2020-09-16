UPSC NDA, NA 2019 Results Released, 662 Candidates Qualify

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, 15 September, announced the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (II) on it official website.
Candidates who appeared for the NDA and NA 2019 examinations can check their results online at upsc.gov.in
“The following is the list, in order of merit of 662 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th November, 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC),” reads the official notification.
1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY AND NAVAL ACADEMY EXAMINATION (II), 2019–DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULTS”
The final results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen
4. Scroll down and check your results.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined