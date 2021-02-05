UPSC IFS Main Exam Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 4 February 2021, released the admit card of Indian Forest Services (Main) Exam, 2020. Candidates who applied for the same can download their admit cards at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.
The last date to download admit card is 7 March 2021. Candidates must take the print out of the admit card to the examination hall along with a Photo Identity Card (Original), whose number is mentioned in the Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.
The exam will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. It will be mandatory for all the candidates to cover their face with a mask. They are also allowed to carry their own sanitisers and should maintain social distance and ‘personal hygiene’ inside the examination centre.
