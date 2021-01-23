UPSC 2021: Civil Services Prelims Registration Begin From 10 Feb

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon begin with online registration of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. According to UPSC’s annual calendar for 2021, it is scheduled to start from 10 February 2021 and will go on till 2 March 2021.
Aspirants can register themselves for the same at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/, on or between the given dates.
Candidates who want to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 should at least hold a degree of a university recognised by the Government of India. For more information, they should wait for the official notification by UPSC.
UPSC conducts Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services and posts in accordance with the rules published by the Government (Department of Personnel & Training) in the Gazette of India Extraordinary.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined