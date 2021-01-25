UPSC to Recruit for Multiple Posts at Various Ministries
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for these vacancies is 11 February 2021.
UPSC Recruitment: Candidates can apply for these vacancies at UPSC’s official website. | (Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment at various ministries. It uploaded the notification on its official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/. Candidates can also apply for these vacancies at UPSC’s official website.
UPSC Vacancy Details
Junior Technical Officer - Six Vacancies, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Assistant Director (Fishing Harbor) - One Vacancy, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine) - Six vacancies, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health)- Five vacancies, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology) - Two vacancies, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine) - Twelve vacancies, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) - Seven vacancies, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Radio-Therapy) - Seven vacancies, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology) - Six vacancies, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Lecturer (Medical Social Work) - One vacancy, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Assistant Public Prosecutor- Eighty vacancies, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.
Data Processing Assistant - One hundred sixteen vacancies, Information Technology Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.
Candidates wiling to apply for any of these jobs can check their ‘post specific’ eligibility criterial in the official notification or on the website. All the candidates must posses bachelor’s degree Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ MBBS from a university recognised by the Government of India, reported the Indian Express.
Pay scale for theses jobs ranges from Level 7 to Level 11.
