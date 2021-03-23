UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Registration Closes Tomorrow

The registration for UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 started from 4 March 2021.
The Quint
Jobs
Published:
UPSC CSE 2021 examination registration closes tomorrow. Image used for representational purposes only. | (Photo: iStock)

Last date to fill online application for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2021 is 24 March 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in.

How to Apply for UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims

  • Visit UPSC’s official website: www.upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link, ‘Exam Notification: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021’
  • You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Register yourself using relevant details.
  • Log in using your registered credentials, fill in and submit the application form and required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.

Direct link to apply for UPSC CSE Prelims 2021.

The registration for UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 started from 4 March 2021.

Also ReadUPSC is Recruiting for Deputy Secretary Level Posts, Check Details

Eligibility

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August 2021 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2 August 1989 and not later than 1 August 2000.

For information about relaxation in the upper-age limit, candidates must refer to the official notice .

Minimum Educational Qualification :

As per the official notice, “A candidate must hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.”

Download UPSC CSE Notification 2021.

Also ReadUPSC NDA, Naval Academy Exam-I 2020 Marks Released 

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT