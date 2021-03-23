UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Registration Closes Tomorrow

Last date to fill online application for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2021 is 24 March 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in.
The registration for UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 started from 4 March 2021.
A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August 2021 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2 August 1989 and not later than 1 August 2000.
For information about relaxation in the upper-age limit, candidates must refer to the official notice .
Minimum Educational Qualification :
As per the official notice, “A candidate must hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined