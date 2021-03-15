UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Exam-I 2020 Marks Released
The NDA and NA-1 Exam was conducted on 6 September 2021 and result for the same was launched on 6 March 2021.
UPSC NDA and NA Exam 1 Marks Declared. Image used for representational purposes only. | (Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of candidates who qualified in National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (I) Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their marks on UPSC’s website: upsc.gov.in.
How to Check UPSC NDA/NA 1 Exam 2020
Visit UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020’ under the ‘What’s New’ section.
A list will appear on the screen with candidate names and marks.
The NDA and NA-I Exam was conducted on 6 September 2020 and results for the same were published on 6 March 2021. A total of 533 candidates have qualified the exam for admissions to the 145th course of National Defence Academy and the 107th Indian Naval Academy course (INAC), reported the Indian Express.