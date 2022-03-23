UPSC CSE Mains 2021 Interview Schedule Announced: Check Personality Test Dates

Check UPSC interview schedule on upsc.gov.in.
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, released the interview (personality test) schedule (dates) for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam (CSE) 2021.
According to the official notice released by the UPSC, the CSE personality test is scheduled to commence from 5 April 2022 and will go on till 26 May.
"On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 17 March 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 from 05 April 2022," reads the official notice.
All candidates must note that the e-Summon Letters for Interviews (PT) will be soon available for download on the official websites of the UPSC: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. Candidates are required to carry the letter for the interview.
"No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," the notice added.
Meanwhile, the UPSC has also released the CSE Mains Detailed Application form (DAF) 2 2021. The last date to fill out the form is 24 March 2022 (till 6 pm). Candidates who fail to fill up the UPSC CSE DAF 2 within the stipulated date and time will have to face cancellation of their candidature. No e-Summon Letter will be issued to them, the notice added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the UPSC CSE and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)