UPSC NDS and CDS Exams 2022 Admit Card Released, Check Exam Date & Other Details

Check UPSC NDA and CDA 2022 admit cards released
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 14 March 2022, released the admit cards of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (1), 2022, and National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (1), 2022.
Candidates who are registered to appear for any of the above-mentioned exams can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in
Click on 'e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy/ Combined Defence Services Examination 2022'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on Admit card link
Tap on 'Click here' link under 'To Download e-Admit Card'
Read the instructions carefully and proceed
Click on the option you want to use for login i.e. through registration ID or roll number
Key in your registration ID/ roll number and date of birth
Click on 'Submit'
Your UPSC NDA/ CDS admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam date and future use
"The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government," reads the official notice released by the UPSC.
For more details about UPSC NDA and CDS exams 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.
