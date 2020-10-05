UPSC Prelims 2020: Nearly 50% Candidates Skip Exam in Lucknow 

This was a sharp drop compared to 15-20 percent average dropout seen in previous years.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Candidates arrive at an examination centre to appear in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims exam 2020, in New Delhi, Sunday, 4 October, 2020. | (Photo: PTI)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 held in the Lucknow on Sunday, 4 October, recorded less than 50 percent attendance for the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data released by district magistrate Abhishek Prakash’s office, a total of 43,921 candidates were registered for the exam in both shifts respectively. In the morning shift, only 21,790 (49.61%) candidates appeared the exam. In the second shift, 21,607 (49.19%) candidates wrote the exam and 22,314 skipped it.

The majority of the students, who had dropped out of the examination, cited COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason.

The candidates said that apart from the fear of catching an infection, many of them could not prepare for the test because of restrictions on coaching classes, group studies, library sessions and mentorship programmes in the past six months.

"Besides lack of preparedness, there was a risk of catching COVID-19 infection, which made many of my batchmates skip the examination," said Niharika Rastogi, a UPSC 2020 candidate.

