UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2022 Declared: Ishita Kishore Secures AIR 1

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Out: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services 2022 results today. Candidates who appeared for the personality test can check their results on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Like the previous year, this year again the top three ranks are held by female candidates. Again this year, women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was conducted on 5 June 2022 and the results of the examination were declared on 22 June. The UPSC Mains examination was conducted from 16 to 25 September and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews were held from April to mid May.