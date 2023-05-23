UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2022 Declared: Ishita Kishore Secures AIR 1

UPSC CSE Result 2022 is declared on upsc.gov.in. Check Details.
UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Out: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services 2022 results today. Candidates who appeared for the personality test can check their results on the official website – upsc.gov.in.
Like the previous year, this year again the top three ranks are held by female candidates. Again this year, women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra.
The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was conducted on 5 June 2022 and the results of the examination were declared on 22 June. The UPSC Mains examination was conducted from 16 to 25 September and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews were held from April to mid May.
Now the UPSC is set to conduct the CSE 2023 prelims on May 28 and the admit cards for the same have been released on the website.
This year a total of 178 candidates have been kept on the reserve list- 89 are from the general category, 28 in EWS, 52 in OBC, 5 and 4 in SC and ST respectively.
Visit the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, scroll down and click on “UPSC Civil Services Result 2022”.
The UPSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen in PDF form with a list of the candidates’ roll numbers who are chosen.
Use the shortcut key “Ctrl+F” to find the required Roll number. If the candidate qualifies, his roll number will appear
The candidate will get the UPSC Result 2022 and they can take print it out for future use.
