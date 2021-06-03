UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3620 Medical Officer Posts

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply on uppsc.up.nic.in. Image used for representation purpose.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited application for the recruitment of Medical Officers.
Candidate who want to apply for the same can do it on UPPSC's official website: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
A total of 3620 Medical Officers are to be recruited through this recruitment drive.
Gynecologist - 590 posts
Anesthetist - 590 posts
Pediatrician -600 posts
Rediologist - 75 posts
Pathologist - 5 posts
General Surgeon - 590 posts
General Physician - 590 posts
Ophthalmologist - 5 posts
Orthopedician - 75 posts
E.N.T. Specialist - 75 posts
Dermetologist - 75 posts
Psychiatrist- 75 posts
Microbiologist - 30 posts
Forensic Specialist - 75 posts
Public Health Specialist - 30 posts
Visit UPPSC's official website: uppsc.up.nic.in
Click on 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) POST UNDER MEDICAL & HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT U.P. (ALLOPATHY), DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 01/2021-2022'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Apply'
Click on 'Registration' against the post you want to apply for.
If you are a new candidate, then register using your personal information,
Fill the application form and upload the supporting documents.
Submit it and pay the application fee.
Unreserved (General) Category- Rs 105
Other Backward Class - Rs 105
Scheduled Caste - Rs 65
Scheduled Tribe - 65
Handicapped - Rs 25
Ex-Serviceman - Rs 65
For any further details regarding the post, candidates can download the detailed advertisement from commission's website.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined