Amid Covid Surge, UPPSC Postpones Various Exams; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday, 29 April, announced the postponement of Principal Grade-II, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director and Combined State Agriculture Services.

The decision of postponement has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.

Earlier, these exams were schedule to be conducted on 23 and 30 May 2021. However, new dates for the same will be announced later.

The commission said that, "In the view of COVID-19 crisis, the Principal Grade-II, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director and Combined State Agriculture Services Examinations scheduled from May 23 to May 30 2021 have been postponed. New exam dates will be communicated to the candidates later."

UPPSC has also scheduled Uttar Pradesh PCS on 13 June 2021. As of now, the commission hasn't notified any change in the date of the examination, reported NDTV.

For further updates regarding UPPSC exams, candidates can check UPPSC's official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

COVID Surge in India

India on Friday, 30 April, reported a highest single-single day spike of 3,86,452 new Covid-19 cases, and 3,498 covid deaths in 24 hours.

