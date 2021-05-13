Amid COVID Surge, UPPSC Postpones PCS Prelim Exams

UPPSC PCS 2021 Prelims Exam Postponed due to Covid-19 surge. Image used for representation purpose.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday, 12 May, announced the decision of postponement of Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams 2021.
The cancelled exams include Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS) Prelim exam 2021, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam 2021, and Lecturer (male/female branch) GIC (pre.) exam-2020.
The above-mentioned exams were scheduled to be conducted between 13 and 20 June 2021.
The decision to postpone the exams has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
However, new dates for the same will be announced later after reviewing the pandemic situation.
UPPSC on 29 April, also postponed Principal Grade-II, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director and Combined State Agriculture Services exams until further notice.
Earlier, these exams were schedule to be conducted on 23 and 30 May 2021.
For further updates regarding UPPSC exams, candidates can check UPPSC's official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, 12 May, recorded a total of 18,125 new COVID-19 cases, and 309 deaths in 24 hours, reported The Times of India.
Whereas, India, on Thursday, 13 May, reported 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases and 4,120 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry's data.
