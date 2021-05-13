Amid COVID Surge, UPPSC Postpones PCS Prelim Exams

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday, 12 May, announced the decision of postponement of Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams 2021.

The cancelled exams include Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS) Prelim exam 2021, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam 2021, and Lecturer (male/female branch) GIC (pre.) exam-2020.

The above-mentioned exams were scheduled to be conducted between 13 and 20 June 2021.

The decision to postpone the exams has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

However, new dates for the same will be announced later after reviewing the pandemic situation.

UPPSC on 29 April, also postponed Principal Grade-II, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director and Combined State Agriculture Services exams until further notice.

Earlier, these exams were schedule to be conducted on 23 and 30 May 2021.