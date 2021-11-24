UP Police Constable Recruitment Drive 2022: 25,000 Vacancies to Be Filled

UP Police Constable Recruitment Drive 2022
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board to fill up 25,000 vacancies for the post of Police Constable in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Aspirants who wish to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment drive can apply online through the official website of UP police at uppbpb.gov.in.
Candidates need to have passed their intermediate exams from any board of India or any other equivalent exam. Following are the basic eligibility criteria for the UP police constable recruitment drive:
Minimum Age Limit –18 years
Maximum age limit – 28 years
Male Candidates – 18 to 23 Years
OBC, SC, ST Category – 18 to 28 Years
Female Candidates – 18 to 26 Years
OBC/ SC/ ST (Female) – 18 to 31 Years
Those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply online for the UP police constable posts between January 2022 and February 2022.
Aspirants must note that the pay scale for the UP police constable posts will be Rs 21,700.
In addition, interested applicants must also note that they would be required to pay an application fees.
For applicants belonging to the general General/OBC/EWS Male/trans man category, the fee is fixed at Rs 400.
On the other hand, for applicants belonging to the SC/ST/PwD, all-Female/trans woman, the fee would be Rs 400.
The selection process for the UP Police constable recruitment would involve four stages namely, the written test, the physical test (PMT/PET), documentation and finally, the final merit list
For more details on the UP police constable recruitment drive, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of UP police mentioned above.
