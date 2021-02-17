Supreme Court Is Recruiting Junior Translators: How To Apply
Eligible candidates who are willing to apply for the same can do it at Supreme Court’s official website. Image used for representation. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Supreme Court of India has invited applications for filling up vacancies for the ex-cadre posts of Court Assistant (Junior Translator). Eligible candidates who are willing to apply for the same can do it at Supreme Court’s official website: https://main.sci.gov.in/
Last date to fill the online application form is 13 March 2021.
Number of Vacancies
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Hindi) - 5
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Assamese) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Bengali) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Telegu) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Gujarati) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Urdu) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Marathi) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Tamil) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Kannada) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Malayalam) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Manipuri) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Odia) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Punjabi) - 2
Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Nepali) - 1
Candidates recruited for the post of Court Assistant (Junior Translator) will be placed in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix with the initial basic salary of Rs 44,900.
How To Apply for the Post of Court Assistant
Visit Supreme Court’s official website : https://main.sci.gov.in/
Click on the link ‘Recruitment’
Click on the link of Court Assistant (Junior Translator)
Login using your credentials or register if you are ‘Fresh Candidate’
Fill in the application for all the required document and submit it. Retain your application number.
Candidates belonging to general and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Whereas, SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PH candidates, and candidates dependents of freedom fighters need to pay Rs 250 as their application fee.
Age Requirement : Candidates applying for the post of Junior Translator should be between 18-27 years of age. Age relaxation will be admissible to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-Servicemen and Dependents of Freedom Fighter Category as per Government Rules.
Candidates can check eligibility criteria in the official notification.
