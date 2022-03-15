SSC Released the MTS 2020 Final Answer Key on March 14

The Staff Selection Commission released the final answer key and the question papers for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff Examination 2020 on 14 March 2022.

The candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2020 exam can download their question papers for Computer Based Test on ssc.nic.in. They can download the answer key by entering their roll number and password for login.

The candidates can download both question papers and answer keys till 13 April 2022 (4 PM).