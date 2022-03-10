SSC Stenographer 'C' & 'D' 2019 Skill Test Result Expected Today: How to Check

Meanwhile, SSC also declared the results of Paper 1 Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 on 4 March. SSC MTS paper 1 2020 was conducted from 5 October to 2 November 2021.

Candidates qualifying the Paper 1 will be shortlisted for Paper 2. A total of 44,680 candidates have been shortlisted for Paper 2.

"The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course. The admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices of the Commission about a week before the date of examination," reads the official notice released by SSC.